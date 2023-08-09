U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, shakes the hand of Col. Jennifer McDonough, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 10, 2023. The key purpose of his visit was to help understand and shape Powdiz’s future as a multinational forward operating site. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 09:17 Photo ID: 7965695 VIRIN: 230810-A-CJ193-8069 Resolution: 5065x3377 Size: 6.67 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Williams visits 3rd DSB area of operations in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.