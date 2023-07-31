Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire [Image 7 of 7]

    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    In 1945, the 10th Mountain Division’s legacy was carved into the North Apennine mountains and across the Po Valley in Italy during World War II. Nearly 80 years later, 10th Mountain Division (LI) leaders traversed the same terrain during a battlefield staff ride, Aug. 1-3. From hiking a steep, narrow route up Riva Ridge, witnessing firsthand the strategic vantage point that Mount Belvedere had to controlling the infamous German defense of the Gothic Line, and standing at the edge of Po River, the group learned how the original Mountain Soldiers demonstrated their mettle in combat through teamwork, ingenuity, and adaptability. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 07:38
    Photo ID: 7963209
    VIRIN: 230810-A-XX986-1018
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    battlefield staff ride

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT