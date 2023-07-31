10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire

In 1945, the 10th Mountain Division’s legacy was carved into the North Apennine mountains and across the Po Valley in Italy during World War II. Nearly 80 years later, 10th Mountain Division (LI) leaders traversed the same terrain during a battlefield staff ride, Aug. 1-3. From hiking a steep, narrow route up Riva Ridge, witnessing firsthand the strategic vantage point that Mount Belvedere had to controlling the infamous German defense of the Gothic Line, and standing at the edge of Po River, the group learned how the original Mountain Soldiers demonstrated their mettle in combat through teamwork, ingenuity, and adaptability. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

