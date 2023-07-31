Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) commander, and division staff members embark on a three-day battlefield staff ride in Italy to walk the terrain and climb the routes established nearly 80 years ago by the original Mountain Soldiers during World War II. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 07:38 Photo ID: 7963176 VIRIN: 230810-A-XX986-1014 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.36 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.