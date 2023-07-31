Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire [Image 2 of 7]

    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) commander, talks with his division staff before visiting the gravesites of Mountain Soldiers who died while serving in the Italian campaign during World War II. The American Battlefield Memorial Cemetery in Florence, Italy, was the first leg of a three-day battlefield staff ride Aug. 1-3. The burial site has 356 Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division, among 4,392 headstones across 70 acres. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 07:38
    Photo ID: 7963174
    VIRIN: 230810-A-XX986-1012
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.05 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT