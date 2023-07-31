10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire

Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) commander, talks with his division staff before visiting the gravesites of Mountain Soldiers who died while serving in the Italian campaign during World War II. The American Battlefield Memorial Cemetery in Florence, Italy, was the first leg of a three-day battlefield staff ride Aug. 1-3. The burial site has 356 Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division, among 4,392 headstones across 70 acres. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

