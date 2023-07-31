10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire

Po River is the longest river in Italy and had strategic importance during World War II. The 10th Mountain Division spearheaded the advance to the Po River valley to catch the Germans before they could retreat into the Alps. During the battlefield staff ride in Italy, Aug. 1-3, members of the 10th Mountain Division staff discussed the strategy behind this campaign. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

