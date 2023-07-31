Chiara Del Turco, a representative from the American Battle Monuments Commission, talks about the mission of her organization during a tour of the Florence American Cemetery and Memorial. This was the first leg of a three-day battlefield staff ride Aug. 1-3. The burial site has 356 Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division, among 4,392 headstones across 70 acres. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 07:38
|Photo ID:
|7963175
|VIRIN:
|230810-A-XX986-1013
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.81 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS
