10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire

Not nearly the impossible climb that Mountain Soldiers embarked on nearly 80 years ago, 10th Mountain Division (LI) leaders walked the same terrain and climbed the same mountain routes that led to victory in Italy's Apennine mountains during World War II. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

