    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire [Image 5 of 7]

    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Not nearly the impossible climb that Mountain Soldiers embarked on nearly 80 years ago, 10th Mountain Division (LI) leaders walked the same terrain and climbed the same mountain routes that led to victory in Italy's Apennine mountains during World War II. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division battlefield staff ride in Italy serves to inspire
    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    battlefield staff ride

