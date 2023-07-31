ESL Hosts Family Day

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 4, 2023) Lt. Taylor Harris, his wife Catherine Harris, and son Walter Harris, tour the bridge aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 4, during a family day. Friends and family were invited aboard to experience a day in the life of a Sailor first-hand. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

