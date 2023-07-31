ESL Hosts Family Day

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 4, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jared Braginton-Smith (second from left) assists his wife Tomiko (left) during a firefighting capabilities demonstration conducted as part of a family day aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 4. Friends and family were invited aboard to experience a day in the life of a Sailor first-hand. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

