ESL Hosts Family Day

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 4, 2023) Navy Diver 2nd Class Gabriel Gaona, left, explains components of the bridge aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) to his guests during a family day, Aug. 4. Friends and family were invited aboard to experience a day in the life of a Sailor first-hand. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

