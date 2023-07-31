Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Hosts Family Day [Image 4 of 12]

    ESL Hosts Family Day

    GUAM

    08.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 4, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Melkevion Cooley (right) assists John Rickert Jr. (left) during a firefighting capabilities demonstration conducted as part of a family day aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 4. Friends and family were invited aboard to experience a day in the life of a Sailor first-hand. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

