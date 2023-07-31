APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 4, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Bennett (left) demonstrates machine shop capabilities to Lt. Godwin Apostol (right) and his son as part of a family day aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 4. Friends and family were invited aboard to experience a day in the life of a Sailor first-hand. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 20:16
|Photo ID:
|7962757
|VIRIN:
|230804-N-PW480-1480
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESL Hosts Family Day [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
