APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 4, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Bennett (left) demonstrates machine shop capabilities to Lt. Godwin Apostol (right) and his son as part of a family day aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 4. Friends and family were invited aboard to experience a day in the life of a Sailor first-hand. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 20:16 Photo ID: 7962757 VIRIN: 230804-N-PW480-1480 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 2 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL Hosts Family Day [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.