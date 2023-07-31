Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Hosts Family Day [Image 9 of 12]

    ESL Hosts Family Day

    GUAM

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 4, 2023) Master Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Samuel Borchardt, his wife Angela Borchardt, and son Clark Borchardt, tour the bridge aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 4, during a family day. Friends and family were invited aboard to experience a day in the life of a Sailor first-hand. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 20:17
    Photo ID: 7962761
    VIRIN: 230804-N-SF230-1164
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: GU
