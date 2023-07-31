Brig. Gen. Timothy Brower Promotion Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Timothy Brower reflects upon his military career during his promotion ceremony, Aug. 7, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Brower highlighted the many opportunities he had working with the AKARNG Soldiers and thanked his family for the time spent away to assist where he can in mission readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

