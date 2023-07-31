Alaska Army National GuardCol.. Timothy Brower,right , was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe,, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, during Brower’s promotion ceremony to brigadier general, Aug. 7, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Brower was recognized for outstanding meritorious achievement for a career that spans for more than 30 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 21:39
|Photo ID:
|7960479
|VIRIN:
|230807-Z-KX552-1044
|Resolution:
|2420x3817
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Timothy Brower Promotion Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
