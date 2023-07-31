Col. Timothy Brower Promotion Ceremony

Alaska Army National GuardCol.. Timothy Brower,right , was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe,, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, during Brower’s promotion ceremony to brigadier general, Aug. 7, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Brower was recognized for outstanding meritorious achievement for a career that spans for more than 30 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

