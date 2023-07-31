Col. Timothy Brower Promotion Ceremony

Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Archie Yabut, the operations noncommissioned officer for Joint Force Headquarters, left, presents a token of appreciation from his unit to Col. Timothy Brower, as a part of his promotion ceremony to brigadier general, Aug. 7, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Brower was recognized by the unit for his ability to complete mission readiness and their appreciation for his time spent in the leadership position. Most recently Brower served as Alaska Army National Guard chief of staff acting as the primary advisor to the assistant adjutant general and supervisor of all AKARNG programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

