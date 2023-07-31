Col. Timothy Brower Promotion Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, left, highlights Col. Timothy Brower’s, illustrious career as a part of his promotion ceremony, Aug. 7, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Brower was promoted for his exceptional meritorious service and ability to excel in mission accomplishments. Most recently Brower served as Alaska Army National Guard chief of staff acting as the primary advisor to the assistant adjutant general and supervisor of all AKARNG programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

