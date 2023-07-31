Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Timothy Brower Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    Col. Timothy Brower Promotion Ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, left, highlights Col. Timothy Brower’s, illustrious career as a part of his promotion ceremony, Aug. 7, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Brower was promoted for his exceptional meritorious service and ability to excel in mission accomplishments. Most recently Brower served as Alaska Army National Guard chief of staff acting as the primary advisor to the assistant adjutant general and supervisor of all AKARNG programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 21:39
    Photo ID: 7960478
    VIRIN: 230807-Z-KX552-1036
    Resolution: 4689x2914
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Timothy Brower Promotion Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Promotion
    Readiness
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Brower

