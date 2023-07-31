Col. Timothy Brower Promotion Ceremony

Col. Timothy Brower, middle, receives his star from his family as a part of his promotion ceremony to brigadier general, Aug. 7, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Brower was recognized for his outstanding meritorious achievement for a career that spans for more than 30 years. Most recently Brower served as Alaska Army National Guard chief of staff acting as the primary advisor to the assistant adjutant general and supervisor of all AKARNG programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

