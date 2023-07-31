Col. Timothy Brower, , right, bows his head during the invocation of his promotion ceremony, Aug. 7, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Brower was promoted to brigadier general for his exceptional meritorious service and ability to excel in mission accomplishments. Most recently Brower served as Alaska Army National Guard chief of staff acting as the primary advisor to the assistant adjutant general and supervisor of all AKARNG programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 21:39 Photo ID: 7960477 VIRIN: 230807-Z-KX552-1016 Resolution: 5322x3387 Size: 8.89 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Timothy Brower Promotion Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.