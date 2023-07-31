Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dean Kamen visits Beale AFB [Image 40 of 43]

    Dean Kamen visits Beale AFB

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST Robotics, poses for a photo after a flight in a U-2 Dragonlady Aug. 4, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Dean Kamen is a prolific inventor, entrepreneur, and tireless advocate for science and technology. His passion and determination to help young people discover the excitement and rewards of science and technology are the cornerstones of FIRST. For over 30 years, Kamen has resolutely led the growth of FIRST to where it is now universally recognized as the leading, not-for-profit STEM engagement program for kids worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 19:37
    Photo ID: 7960421
    VIRIN: 230804-F-HK496-1387
    Resolution: 7462x4197
    Size: 17.03 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, Dean Kamen visits Beale AFB [Image 43 of 43], by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

