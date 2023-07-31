Dean Kamen visits Beale AFB

Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST Robotics, poses for a photo after a flight in a U-2 Dragonlady Aug. 4, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Dean Kamen is a prolific inventor, entrepreneur, and tireless advocate for science and technology. His passion and determination to help young people discover the excitement and rewards of science and technology are the cornerstones of FIRST. For over 30 years, Kamen has resolutely led the growth of FIRST to where it is now universally recognized as the leading, not-for-profit STEM engagement program for kids worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

