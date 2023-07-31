Dean Kamen visits Beale AFB

A 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron member performs final checks on a U-2 Dragonlady as Lt. Col. Joshua Tull, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron commander, and Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST Robotics, prepare to taxi to the runway Aug. 4, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The U-2 serves as the only manned high-altitude aircraft in the U.S. Air Force reaching altitudes near 70,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

