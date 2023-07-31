Dean Kamen visits Beale AFB

Lt. Col. Joshua Tull, right, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron commander, and Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST Robotics, prepare to taxi to the runway Aug. 4, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Kamen visited Beale to meet with young members of his program FIRST and to receive a flight in the U-2 Dragonlady. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

