Dean Kamen visits Beale AFB

Dean Kamen, left, founder of FIRST Robotics, and Lt. Col. Joshua Tull, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron commander, pose for a photo after a flight in a U-2 Dragonlady Aug. 4, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Kamen visited Beale to meet with young members of his program FIRST and to receive a flight in the U-2 Dragonlady. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

