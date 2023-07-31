Lt. Col. Joshua Tull, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron commander, gifts a two-dollar bill to Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST Robotics, after a flight in a U-2 Dragonlady Aug. 4, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The exchange of the two-dollar bill is a tradition depicting the rarity of the bill and the chance to fly in the U-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 19:37
|Photo ID:
|7960419
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-HK496-1287
|Resolution:
|6890x3876
|Size:
|15.73 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dean Kamen visits Beale AFB [Image 43 of 43], by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
