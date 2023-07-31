Dean Kamen visits Beale AFB

Lt. Col. Joshua Tull, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron commander, gifts a two-dollar bill to Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST Robotics, after a flight in a U-2 Dragonlady Aug. 4, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The exchange of the two-dollar bill is a tradition depicting the rarity of the bill and the chance to fly in the U-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

