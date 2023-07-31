Lt. Col. Joshua Tull, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron commander, waits as members from the 9th Physiological Support Squadron perform quality control checks on his full-pressure suit Aug. 4, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. PSPTS technicians perform redundant quality control checks as they dawn U-2 Dragon lady full-pressure suits on pilots to ensure the there are no failures at altitudes nearing 70,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 19:37
|Photo ID:
|7960416
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-HK496-1102
|Resolution:
|7409x4168
|Size:
|16.33 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dean Kamen visits Beale AFB [Image 43 of 43], by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT