Dean Kamen visits Beale AFB

Lt. Col. Joshua Tull, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron commander, waits as members from the 9th Physiological Support Squadron perform quality control checks on his full-pressure suit Aug. 4, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. PSPTS technicians perform redundant quality control checks as they dawn U-2 Dragon lady full-pressure suits on pilots to ensure the there are no failures at altitudes nearing 70,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

