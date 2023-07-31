Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staying mission ready with 86th LRS [Image 6 of 9]

    Staying mission ready with 86th LRS

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jemuel Elias, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Daniel Martinez, 86th LRS IPE journeyman, operate a material handling forklift at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. IPE Airmen at Ramstein AB manage more than $300,000 in storage equipment and store more than 450,000 pieces of readiness equipment such as helmets, canteens and vests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 04:02
    Photo ID: 7958794
    VIRIN: 230802-F-ER993-1131
    Resolution: 4654x6974
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Staying mission ready with 86th LRS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

