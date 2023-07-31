U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jemuel Elias, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Daniel Martinez, 86th LRS IPE journeyman, operate a material handling forklift at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. IPE Airmen at Ramstein AB manage more than $300,000 in storage equipment and store more than 450,000 pieces of readiness equipment such as helmets, canteens and vests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
This work, Staying mission ready with 86th LRS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
