Staying mission ready with 86th LRS

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Ugas, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, assists Airman 1st Class Daniel Martinez, 86th LRS IPE journeyman, with moving a storage container at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. The 86th LRS is responsible for maintaining and providing protective equipment to more than 10,000 personnel across Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

