U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Martinez, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, scans a gas mask for inventory at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. The 86th LRS is responsible for inventorying, maintaining, and checking expiration dates on protective equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 04:02 Photo ID: 7958793 VIRIN: 230802-F-ER993-1067 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.55 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staying mission ready with 86th LRS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.