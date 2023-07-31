Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staying mission ready with 86th LRS [Image 5 of 9]

    Staying mission ready with 86th LRS

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Martinez, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, scans a gas mask for inventory at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. The 86th LRS is responsible for inventorying, maintaining, and checking expiration dates on protective equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 04:02
    Photo ID: 7958793
    VIRIN: 230802-F-ER993-1067
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Staying mission ready with 86th LRS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mission ready
    IPE
    86 LRS

