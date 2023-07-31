Staying mission ready with 86th LRS

Storage containers filled with individual protective equipment sit in a warehouse at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. The 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment Element is responsible for maintaining and providing protective equipment to more than 10,000 personnel across Ramstein AB. The equipment is part of safety and protection measures from chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

