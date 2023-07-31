A helmet sits in a warehouse at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. The 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment Element is responsible for issuing training and deployment items such as water canteens, ammo pouches, helmets and gas masks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 04:02 Photo ID: 7958789 VIRIN: 230802-F-ER993-1006 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.12 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staying mission ready with 86th LRS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.