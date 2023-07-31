Staying mission ready with 86th LRS

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment Element stand in front of warehouse storage containers at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. The Airmen are responsible for maintaining and providing protective equipment to more than 10,000 personnel across Ramstein AB. The equipment is part of safety and protection measures from chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

