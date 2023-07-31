Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staying mission ready with 86th LRS [Image 9 of 9]

    Staying mission ready with 86th LRS

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment Element stand in front of warehouse storage containers at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. The Airmen are responsible for maintaining and providing protective equipment to more than 10,000 personnel across Ramstein AB. The equipment is part of safety and protection measures from chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 04:02
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
