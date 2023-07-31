USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a force protection exercise

CORAL SEA (Aug. 4, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Mykihaul Gadison, right, from Seattle, conducts a wellness check on Seaman Jhalyne Mays, from Killeen, Texas, after discharging oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray during a force protection exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

