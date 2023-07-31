CORAL SEA (Aug. 4, 2023) Seaman Nicole VieiraNeubar, left, from Orlando, Fla., combats Fire Controlman 2nd Class Dakota Bass, from Madison Heights, Mich., during a force protection exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 03:20
|Photo ID:
|7955341
|VIRIN:
|230804-N-JO829-1278
|Resolution:
|2400x1714
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a force protection exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
