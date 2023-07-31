CORAL SEA (Aug. 2, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Samuel Flores, from Los Angeles, establishes communication with a repair locker during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|08.02.2023
|08.06.2023 03:20
|7955336
|230802-N-JO829-2007
|2400x1714
|970.34 KB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|1
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a damage control drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
