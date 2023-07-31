USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a damage control drill

CORAL SEA (Aug. 2, 2023) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Adriana Franco, from Portland, Ore., attaches a hose to a fire pump during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

