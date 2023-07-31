Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a force protection exercise [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a force protection exercise

    CORAL SEA

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    CORAL SEA (Aug. 4, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Danald Chanthai, top, from Garland, Texas, restrains Fire Controlman 2nd Class Zachary Ralston, from Port Orchard, Wash., during a force protection exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 03:20
    Photo ID: 7955338
    VIRIN: 230804-N-JO829-1011
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a force protection exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OC
    SRF
    DESRON
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115

