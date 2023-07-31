CORAL SEA (Aug. 4, 2023) Seaman Camilo Palacio, right, from Sarasota, Fla., combats Fire Controlman 2nd Class Zachary Ralston, from Port Orchard, Wash., during a force protection exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 03:20 Photo ID: 7955339 VIRIN: 230804-N-JO829-1039 Resolution: 2143x3000 Size: 958.5 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a force protection exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.