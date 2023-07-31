U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryce Cobert, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron air transportation specialist, watches a C-130J Super Hercules take off from Magogoni Airfield, Kenya, Aug. 2, 2023. The 475th EABS provides base operations, communications support for thirteen mission partners to include a safe landing zone for logistics CJTF-HOA PR/CASEVAC and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 13:44 Photo ID: 7954765 VIRIN: 230802-F-TO545-2440 Resolution: 7314x4876 Size: 16.34 MB Location: MAGOGONI AIRFIELD, KE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.