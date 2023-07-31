U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Simon, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron air transportation specialist, right, and U.S. Army Sgt. DeAngelo Carr, 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion air traffic equipment repairer, prepare to offload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules at Magogoni Airfield, Kenya, Aug. 2, 2023. The 475th EABS provides base operations and communications support for multiple mission partners to include a safe landing zone for logistics, personnel recovery and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

This work, U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath