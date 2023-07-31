U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Simon, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron air transportation specialist, right, and U.S. Army Sgt. DeAngelo Carr, 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion air traffic equipment repairer, prepare to offload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules at Magogoni Airfield, Kenya, Aug. 2, 2023. The 475th EABS provides base operations and communications support for multiple mission partners to include a safe landing zone for logistics, personnel recovery and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|08.02.2023
|08.05.2023 13:43
|MAGOGONI AIRFIELD, KE
