    U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya [Image 5 of 12]

    U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya

    MAGOGONI AIRFIELD, KENYA

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Simon, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron air transportation specialist, right, and U.S. Army Sgt. DeAngelo Carr, 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion air traffic equipment repairer, prepare to offload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules at Magogoni Airfield, Kenya, Aug. 2, 2023. The 475th EABS provides base operations and communications support for multiple mission partners to include a safe landing zone for logistics, personnel recovery and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 7954753
    VIRIN: 230802-F-TO545-2170
    Resolution: 6043x4834
    Size: 20.29 MB
    Location: MAGOGONI AIRFIELD, KE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J Super Hercules

    2T2XX Air Transportation

    94D Air Traffic Control Equipment Repairer

    USAFRICOM
    Kenya
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG
    406 AEW
    Magogini Airfield

