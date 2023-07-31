U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya

U.S. Army. Staff Sgt. Kayla Avery, 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion aviation operations sergeant, prepares to offload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Magogoni Airfield, Kenya, Aug. 2, 2023. The 75th EAS provides airlift support across East Africa, increasing regional access to generate the right effects, at the right place, at the right time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 13:43 Photo ID: 7954752 VIRIN: 230802-F-TO545-2113 Resolution: 7384x4923 Size: 16.46 MB Location: MAGOGONI AIRFIELD, KE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0