U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, taxis at Magogoni Airfield, Kenya, Aug. 2, 2023. The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron provides tactical airlift support to multiple users across East Africa and the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Location: MAGOGONI AIRFIELD, KE