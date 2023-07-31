A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, taxis at Magogoni Airfield, Kenya, Aug. 2, 2023. The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron provides tactical airlift support to multiple users across East Africa and the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
This work, U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
