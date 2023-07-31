Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya [Image 8 of 12]

    U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya

    MAGOGONI AIRFIELD, KENYA

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Gurnon, a loadmaster assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guides a forklift during a cargo load onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Magogoni Airfield, Kenya, Aug. 2, 2023. The 75th EAS provides airlift support across East Africa, increasing regional access to generate the right effects, at the right place, at the right time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 13:44
    Photo ID: 7954760
    VIRIN: 230802-F-TO545-2314
    Resolution: 7605x5070
    Size: 24.17 MB
    Location: MAGOGONI AIRFIELD, KE
