U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Gurnon, a loadmaster assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guides a forklift during a cargo load onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Magogoni Airfield, Kenya, Aug. 2, 2023. The 75th EAS provides airlift support across East Africa, increasing regional access to generate the right effects, at the right place, at the right time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

