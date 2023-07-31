U.S. service members assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group and 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Magogoni Airfield, Kenya, Aug. 2, 2023. The 449th AEG provides personnel recovery task forces, intra-theater airlift, base operating support, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and aircraft launch and recovery capabilities in partnership with joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational teammates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 13:44 Photo ID: 7954755 VIRIN: 230802-F-TO545-2279 Resolution: 6042x4028 Size: 14.18 MB Location: MAGOGONI AIRFIELD, KE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army, Air Force conduct aerial port operations in Kenya [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.