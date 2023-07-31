Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills [Image 12 of 12]

    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills

    ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Military conected youth practice rock climbing skills during a family day event hosted by the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Battalion Headquarters at Arden Hills Army Training Site, July 23, 2023.

    “Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion’s Family Day is the most important ‘people-first focused’ event we run,” said Army Lt. Col. Jayson Hackett, battalion commander.

    (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    This work, Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS

