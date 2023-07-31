Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills

Military connected youth throw a ball at a dunk tank during a family day event hosted by the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Battalion Headquarters at Arden Hills Army Training Site, July 23, 2023. The Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council, a Yellow Ribbon company, supported the event with more than 30 volunteers. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Angelo)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 09:02
|Photo ID:
|7954597
|VIRIN:
|230723-Z-DE783-1011
|Resolution:
|6000x4002
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|ARDEN HILLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
