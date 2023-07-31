Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills

Military connected youth create buttons in an art bus during a family day event hosted by the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Battalion Headquarters at Arden Hills Army Training Site, July 23, 2023. The Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council, a Yellow Ribbon company, supported the event with more than 30 volunteers. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Angelo)

Date Taken: 07.23.2023