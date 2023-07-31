The 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Red Devil Rock Band perform for Soldiers and their families during family day event at Arden Hills Army Training Site, July 23, 2023. Other family day events included bounce houses, llamas, a dunk tank, face painting, rock climbing wall. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Angelo)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 09:02
|Photo ID:
|7954601
|VIRIN:
|230723-Z-DE783-1032
|Resolution:
|6000x4002
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|ARDEN HILLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills [Image 12 of 12], by SFC John Angelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
