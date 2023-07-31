Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills

Soldiers of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion share a meal during a family day event at Arden Hills Army Training Site, July 23, 2023.



“We recruit the Soldier, but we enlist the support of the family,” said Army Capt. Dat Dang, the company commander of the battalion’s Alpha Company. “Family Day is also important to thank our loved ones for supporting us.”

(Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

