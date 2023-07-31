Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills

Minnesota Building and Trades Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee member, Joe Fowler, stands for a photo during Red Bull Family day, July 23, 2023, near Arden Hills Army Training Site.



“Our intentions are simple, to use our power, resources, and influence to do good things for others,” added Fowler. “Participating in these events is a way for [us] to give back. It selfishly feeds the soul and lightens the heart, leaving a long-lasting smile on my face for days.”



(Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

