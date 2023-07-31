Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial

A local bystander (left), and Mr. David Merchant, City of Sumter mayor (right), observe the installation of a historical replica of a P-51 Red Tail Mustang at Veterans Park, S.C., July 26, 2023. The City of Sumter installed the replica to memorialize the U.S. Air Force 322nd Fighter Group, Tuskegee Airmen, and their contributions toward inclusion and diversity in military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

